Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for The Middleby in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Middleby’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.22 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Middleby from $150.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.67.

MIDD opened at $182.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.53. The Middleby has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $186.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 1.77.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $758.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.50 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,980,000 after buying an additional 161,994 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of The Middleby by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,814,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,722,000 after acquiring an additional 512,838 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Middleby by 2,310.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,707,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,021,000 after buying an additional 1,636,674 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in The Middleby by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,588,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,796,000 after buying an additional 104,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in The Middleby by 36.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,673,000 after purchasing an additional 397,393 shares during the period.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

