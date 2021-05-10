Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Xencor, Inc. Increased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Xencor in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.77). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Xencor’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.47) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.16) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.63) EPS.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.72. Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research note on Sunday. Raymond James upgraded Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.91.

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $39.61 on Monday. Xencor has a 12-month low of $27.38 and a 12-month high of $58.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.76 and its 200-day moving average is $44.41.

In related news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $36,297.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,285 shares in the company, valued at $4,566,940.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 15,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $736,678.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,285 shares in the company, valued at $4,952,836.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,164 shares of company stock worth $920,837. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Xencor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,507,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,389,000 after acquiring an additional 277,940 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Xencor by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 1.3% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 104,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Xencor by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

