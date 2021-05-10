Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Q2 worth $9,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Q2 by 946.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 777,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,343,000 after acquiring an additional 702,969 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,926,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,030,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,108,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,792,000 after purchasing an additional 116,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 481,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,873,000 after purchasing an additional 106,844 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QTWO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

In other news, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 1,403 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $157,570.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,147.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Price sold 1,155 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $129,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,467.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 172,211 shares of company stock valued at $19,348,503 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $97.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -42.74 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.67 and a twelve month high of $148.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.91.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $108.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.21 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

