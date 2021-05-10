Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now expects that the company will earn ($0.58) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.57). William Blair also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.62) EPS.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.21.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALLO. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.77.

Shares of ALLO opened at $30.02 on Monday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.35.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 21.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $320,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 431,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,824,863.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

