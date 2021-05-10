Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Issued By Piper Sandler

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for American Equity Investment Life in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.98. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16).

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Equity Investment Life has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

AEL opened at $31.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.49. American Equity Investment Life has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $34.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,761,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,897,000 after buying an additional 237,161 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at $251,873,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,735,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,655,000 after buying an additional 934,140 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,258,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,211,000 after buying an additional 777,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at $39,492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gerard D. Neugent sold 6,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $184,410.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Matovina sold 23,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $719,463.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 138,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,776.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,635 over the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

