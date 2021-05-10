Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:CHCT)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Community Healthcare Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 4.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE CHCT opened at $49.17 on Monday. Community Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $30.17 and a one year high of $52.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 72.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 96.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,442,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,897,000 after purchasing an additional 183,275 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 36,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 57,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

