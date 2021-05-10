Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for FMC in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.69.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FMC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.31.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $120.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.26. FMC has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $123.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.53%.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 27.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,074,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,114,294,000 after purchasing an additional 452,341 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 34.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 14,804 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 14.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 8.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 104,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,297 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

