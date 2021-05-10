Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Issued By Piper Sandler

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) – Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Becton, Dickinson and in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $2.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.54. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.80 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BDX. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.80.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $239.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.73. The company has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1 year low of $219.50 and a 1 year high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDX. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 7,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 25,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 46,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,651,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

