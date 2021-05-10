Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for BorgWarner Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for BorgWarner in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.07. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s FY2021 earnings at $4.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.71 EPS.

BWA has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $53.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $53.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.66.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 3,198 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $151,681.14. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.46%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

