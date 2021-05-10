Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Issued By Piper Sandler

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) – Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

FMAO opened at $22.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $247.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.30. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $27.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 21.65%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 597,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,736,000 after purchasing an additional 40,695 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 293.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

