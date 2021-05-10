Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Henry Schein, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Henry Schein in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.89. William Blair also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s FY2021 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HSIC. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $80.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.67. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $49.83 and a 12-month high of $82.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other Henry Schein news, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $176,655.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,953,809.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Deborah Derby acquired 760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.22 per share, with a total value of $50,327.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 29,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,118 over the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSIC. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1,087.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

