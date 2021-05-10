Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for TopBuild Corp. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for TopBuild in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the construction company will earn $3.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.10. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for TopBuild’s FY2021 earnings at $10.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.94 EPS.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.16 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS.

BLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist raised their price objective on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TopBuild has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.54.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $223.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.61. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $80.77 and a fifty-two week high of $235.50.

In other news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total transaction of $36,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,786.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,909,400.00. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 863.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

