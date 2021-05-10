Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Booking Holdings Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Booking in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $26.77 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $25.46. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price objective on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BKNG. Bank of America upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,740.00 to $2,675.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,416.38.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,327.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,385.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,167.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,303.25 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

