Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Lifted by William Blair

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of CNH Industrial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. William Blair also issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

CNHI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. AlphaValue raised shares of CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CNH Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

CNHI stock opened at $16.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of -41.12 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 6.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average is $13.17. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $16.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

