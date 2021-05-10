Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Increased by Analyst

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

DVN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.12.

DVN opened at $26.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $26.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.16.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,004,923,000 after purchasing an additional 21,276,787 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 182,297 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 60,908 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,439 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 33,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 966.6% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 254,671 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 230,793 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

