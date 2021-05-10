Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for EQT Co. Increased by Truist Securiti (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of EQT in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for EQT’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

EQT has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $20.69 on Monday. EQT has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 2,048.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.