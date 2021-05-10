Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Fox Factory Holding Corp. Lowered by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fox Factory in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.19. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Fox Factory’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities upped their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.17.

FOXF stock opened at $160.30 on Monday. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $51.63 and a twelve month high of $166.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.02 and its 200-day moving average is $118.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 79.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $7,066,906.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $579,349.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,658,736.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 17.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

