Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Lifted by Truist Securiti

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Monster Beverage in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.74. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Sunday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.10.

MNST opened at $91.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.13. The company has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $63.38 and a 1 year high of $99.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 330.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

