Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Euronav NV Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Euronav in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13.

Get Euronav alerts:

EURN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Euronav in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Euronav from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Oddo Bhf lowered Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, ING Group lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.10.

Shares of NYSE EURN opened at $9.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.48. Euronav has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $10.77. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.47.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). Euronav had a net margin of 47.83% and a return on equity of 27.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EURN. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at $28,008,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the first quarter valued at $75,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.