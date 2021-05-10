QASH Price Tops $0.11 (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 10th. QASH has a total market capitalization of $38.79 million and $1.09 million worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QASH coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QASH has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QASH alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00085009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00019652 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00064757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.72 or 0.00107255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.54 or 0.00806440 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00053756 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,206.25 or 0.09196372 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

Buying and Selling QASH

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.