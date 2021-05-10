QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.420-2.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.21 billion-$2.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $47.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.05 and a 200-day moving average of $50.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. QIAGEN has a twelve month low of $41.98 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $567.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.57 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

QGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. QIAGEN presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.92.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

