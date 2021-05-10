Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Bought by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 61.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 21,338 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Qorvo were worth $10,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Qorvo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,063,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,507,035,000 after purchasing an additional 44,929 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,440,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $738,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,209 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,387,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,677,000 after buying an additional 136,634 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at $223,801,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Qorvo by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 629,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,631,000 after buying an additional 358,447 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QRVO. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.70.

QRVO opened at $184.18 on Monday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.31 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.13. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.