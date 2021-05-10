Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,602 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.11% of Qualys worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QLYS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Qualys by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,054,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,484,000 after buying an additional 408,817 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 848,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,446,000 after purchasing an additional 377,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,546,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 493,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,181,000 after purchasing an additional 207,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $97.93 on Monday. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.65 and a 52 week high of $148.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.81.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.59 million. Qualys had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QLYS. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.78.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

