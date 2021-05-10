Quant (QNT) Trading Up 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 10th. Quant has a total market capitalization of $503.40 million and $7.16 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant coin can currently be bought for $41.70 or 0.00075184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Quant has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000370 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002899 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000064 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.22 or 0.00608040 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002740 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

QNT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official website is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

