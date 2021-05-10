Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.10.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

NYSE PWR opened at $100.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.24 and a 200-day moving average of $77.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $101.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

In other news, CFO Derrick A. Jensen sold 36,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $2,976,382.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,212 shares in the company, valued at $30,226,439.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $63,881.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,581.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,930 shares of company stock worth $13,155,010. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,541,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,006,000. Hill City Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,202,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,816,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

