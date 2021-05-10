Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock Price Down 12.2%

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) traded down 12.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.55 and last traded at $49.28. 11,618 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 415,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Quanterix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.85 and its 200-day moving average is $58.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.43 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 22.37% and a negative net margin of 41.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $336,977.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $103,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,048 shares of company stock worth $1,767,595 over the last ninety days. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTRX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Quanterix by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,914,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,928,000 after purchasing an additional 171,259 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Quanterix by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,502,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,862,000 after buying an additional 379,908 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Quanterix by 1,135.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 703,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,107,000 after buying an additional 646,145 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Quanterix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,054,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC increased its position in Quanterix by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,600,000 after acquiring an additional 205,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

