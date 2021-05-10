Quantis Network (QUAN) One Day Volume Hits $922.00

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Quantis Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantis Network has a market cap of $22,279.64 and approximately $922.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $374.89 or 0.00669841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00065336 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 119.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.52 or 0.00242149 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $677.31 or 0.01210199 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003675 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00029640 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.83 or 0.00728709 BTC.

Quantis Network Coin Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork . Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org

Quantis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

