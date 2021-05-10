Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Position Increased by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 158.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 24,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 330,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,364,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,981,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,701 shares of company stock worth $6,967,079. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DGX traded up $3.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.24. 8,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $103.26 and a fifty-two week high of $140.64.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

