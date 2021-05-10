Quest Resource (QRHC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Quest Resource had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $27.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.18 million. On average, analysts expect Quest Resource to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRHC opened at $3.55 on Monday. Quest Resource has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $4.58. The company has a market cap of $65.37 million, a PE ratio of 88.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2.82.

In other Quest Resource news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 24,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $103,678.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 35,879 shares of company stock worth $148,913 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QRHC. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Quest Resource from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

