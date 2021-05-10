Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) Trading 0.6% Higher

Questor Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. 2,125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 2,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Questor Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Questor Technology alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.78.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and internationally. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Questor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.