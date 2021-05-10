QuickX Protocol (QCX) Trading 14.9% Lower Over Last Week

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Over the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. QuickX Protocol has a market capitalization of $12.80 million and $119,604.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0256 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00084932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00019736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00064844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.63 or 0.00107128 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $455.76 or 0.00805337 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00053499 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,198.73 or 0.09186289 BTC.

About QuickX Protocol

QCX is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io . The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

QuickX Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

