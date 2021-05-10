QunQun (QUN) Achieves Market Cap of $9.75 Million

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. During the last week, QunQun has traded 108.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. QunQun has a total market capitalization of $9.75 million and $3.99 million worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QunQun coin can now be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QunQun alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00083246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00018706 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00064830 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.52 or 0.00105880 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $427.09 or 0.00772734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00050822 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,815.06 or 0.08711944 BTC.

About QunQun

QunQun is a coin. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io . The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

Buying and Selling QunQun

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QunQun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QunQun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.