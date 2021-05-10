QunQun Reaches Market Cap of $9.75 Million (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. QunQun has a market capitalization of $9.75 million and approximately $3.99 million worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QunQun has traded up 108.7% against the U.S. dollar. One QunQun coin can now be bought for $0.0134 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00083246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00018706 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00064830 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.52 or 0.00105880 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.09 or 0.00772734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00050822 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,815.06 or 0.08711944 BTC.

QunQun Coin Profile

QunQun (QUN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

QunQun Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

