Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.21-0.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $735-745 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $735.19 million.Rackspace Technology also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.950-1.050 EPS.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RXT shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rackspace Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.95.
Shares of NASDAQ RXT traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.02. 1,468,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992,435. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.91. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.
In other Rackspace Technology news, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 29,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $658,292.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $413,179.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,309 shares of company stock worth $1,640,585 over the last three months.
Rackspace Technology Company Profile
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means
Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.