Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.21-0.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $735-745 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $735.19 million.Rackspace Technology also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.950-1.050 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RXT shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rackspace Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.95.

Shares of NASDAQ RXT traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.02. 1,468,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992,435. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.91. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $716.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.66 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rackspace Technology news, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 29,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $658,292.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $413,179.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,309 shares of company stock worth $1,640,585 over the last three months.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

