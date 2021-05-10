Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.95-1.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.9-3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.02 billion.Rackspace Technology also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.950-1.050 EPS.

RXT stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.02. 1,468,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,435. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.91. Rackspace Technology has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $716.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.66 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RXT. Oppenheimer began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rackspace Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.95.

In other Rackspace Technology news, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $413,179.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,191 shares in the company, valued at $582,426.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Subroto Mukerji sold 25,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $569,113.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,309 shares of company stock worth $1,640,585 in the last ninety days.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

