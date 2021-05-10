Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.95-1.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.9-3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.02 billion.Rackspace Technology also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.950-1.050 EPS.
RXT stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.02. 1,468,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,435. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.91. Rackspace Technology has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $716.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.66 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Rackspace Technology news, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $413,179.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,191 shares in the company, valued at $582,426.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Subroto Mukerji sold 25,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $569,113.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,309 shares of company stock worth $1,640,585 in the last ninety days.
About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.