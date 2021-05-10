Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.210-0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $690 million-$698 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $735.04 million.Rackspace Technology also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.950-1.050 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.50 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rackspace Technology has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.95.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

NASDAQ RXT traded down $2.87 on Monday, reaching $20.85. 62,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,997,805. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.81.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $716.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.66 million. As a group, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Subroto Mukerji sold 25,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $569,113.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 29,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $658,292.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,585 in the last ninety days.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.