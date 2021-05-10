Radix Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges (EXRD)

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 10th. Radix has a market capitalization of $99.32 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radix coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Radix has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00086287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00019804 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00065046 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $463.52 or 0.00809723 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.31 or 0.00107105 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00052971 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,230.60 or 0.09137325 BTC.

Radix Profile

Radix is a coin. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com . Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog . Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Radix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

