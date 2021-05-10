Ragnarok Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.00 (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded 27.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 10th. Ragnarok has a total market capitalization of $9,860.60 and $1.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ragnarok has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. One Ragnarok coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $529.10 or 0.00957298 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00065438 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 148.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.59 or 0.00248948 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $661.03 or 0.01195994 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003665 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00029336 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.20 or 0.00711406 BTC.

Ragnarok Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ragnarok’s official website is ragnaproject.io

Ragnarok Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ragnarok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

