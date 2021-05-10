RAI Finance (RAI) Hits Market Cap of $48.61 Million

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One RAI Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.34 or 0.00002396 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RAI Finance has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. RAI Finance has a total market capitalization of $48.61 million and $7.90 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $425.28 or 0.00762620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00065517 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 116.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.38 or 0.00244566 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $679.19 or 0.01217925 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003674 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00030745 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $408.27 or 0.00732118 BTC.

RAI Finance Coin Profile

RAI Finance was first traded on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,386,857 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAI Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

