Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.91

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.91 and last traded at $5.91, with a volume of 1754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RAIFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Raiffeisen Bank International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th.

About Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

