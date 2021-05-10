Randall J. Hogan Sells 21,060 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Stock

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $665,706.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 193,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,776.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NVT stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.96. The company had a trading volume of 859,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.52 and a beta of 1.53. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $32.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.81.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 39.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,919,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $44,196,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 273.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,904 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,167,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,484,000 after buying an additional 948,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1,935.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 807,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,797,000 after purchasing an additional 767,441 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVT. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

