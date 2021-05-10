Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.78.

RPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $75.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.48. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $44.23 and a 52-week high of $94.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -45.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $887,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $38,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,091.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,938 shares of company stock worth $1,006,985. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Rapid7 by 334.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.