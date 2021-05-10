Rapids (RPD) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $7,520.00

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded down 33.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Rapids coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rapids has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and approximately $7,520.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rapids has traded 121,647.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Rapids Profile

Rapids (RPD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 18,548,199,019 coins and its circulating supply is 13,937,571,364 coins. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development. “Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode. Get Started/Click here” “

Rapids Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

