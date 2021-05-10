Rate3 24-Hour Volume Hits $421,857.00 (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Rate3 has a total market cap of $1.65 million and $421,857.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rate3 coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rate3 has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rate3 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00085009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00019652 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00064757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.72 or 0.00107255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $456.54 or 0.00806440 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00053756 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,206.25 or 0.09196372 BTC.

About Rate3

Rate3 (CRYPTO:RTE) is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Buying and Selling Rate3

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rate3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rate3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.