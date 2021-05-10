Ravencoin Classic Trading Up 31.8% Over Last Week (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 10th. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded up 31.8% against the dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $10.81 million and $1.03 million worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,920.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,972.62 or 0.07103998 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,339.94 or 0.02396131 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.57 or 0.00650149 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.82 or 0.00191017 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.31 or 0.00792741 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.21 or 0.00608381 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006246 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $287.02 or 0.00513266 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,718,130,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

