Raydium (RAY) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $37.33 Million

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 10th. Raydium has a market capitalization of $589.59 million and $37.33 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.12 or 0.00024261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Raydium has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00068849 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 128.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.25 or 0.00246221 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $693.24 or 0.01191547 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003637 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00029954 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.88 or 0.00754359 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,075.53 or 0.99820656 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,770,174 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

