Raymond James Analysts Give Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) a $65.00 Price Target

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) received a $65.00 price target from stock analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BIP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $53.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,013. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.93 and a 200 day moving average of $51.45. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $37.41 and a twelve month high of $55.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.70 and a beta of 0.83.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.60). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIP. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 26,175.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,276,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,800 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,372,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,314,000 after purchasing an additional 979,357 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,960,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,958,000 after purchasing an additional 588,084 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,948,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,522,000 after purchasing an additional 428,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,462,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,191,000 after purchasing an additional 392,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

