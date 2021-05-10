Raymond James Analysts Give Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) a C$37.00 Price Target

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) has been given a C$37.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PPL. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.50.

TSE PPL traded up C$0.17 on Monday, reaching C$38.23. The stock had a trading volume of 940,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,884. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$26.77 and a 1 year high of C$39.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.31.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

