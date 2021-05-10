Raymond James Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.20). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.71.

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $15.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -77.00 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.27. The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 752.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

