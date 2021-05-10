Raymond James Boosts Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Price Target to C$7.75

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CIA. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Champion Iron from C$6.30 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Champion Iron from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their target price on Champion Iron from C$6.40 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Laurentian upped their target price on Champion Iron from C$6.40 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

TSE:CIA traded up C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$6.73. 792,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,330. Champion Iron has a 12-month low of C$1.68 and a 12-month high of C$6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.73, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.99.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

